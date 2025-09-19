Coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow underwent toe surgery Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Baby, Taylor noted that the procedure to address the QB's Grade 3 turf toe injury went well, but at this stage the Bengals don't have a timeline for Burrow's return. Previous reports have suggested that Burrow's recovery period is expected to be in the three month range, an estimate that leaves the door open for a possible late-season return for Cincinnati's franchise signal caller. In his absence, Jake Browning will fill in as Cincinnati's starting QB, with Brett Rypien set to serve as his backup and Mike White and Sean Clifford currently on the team's practice squad.