Burrow completed 24 of 35 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Burrow appeared prepared to build on his breakout Week 5 performance, as he racked up 55 yards and threw for a touchdown on Cincinnati's opening drive. He tacked on an additional score early in the second quarter but found things far more difficult from there, as he ultimately averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and racked up under 200 passing yards for the third time in six games. Positively, he has multiple passing touchdowns in consecutive matchups after achieving that only once in his first four contests. Burrow will also have the chance to rest his lingering calf issue as the Bengals head into a Week 7 bye.