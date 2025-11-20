Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said "I'm not there yet" when asked Thursday whether Burrow will play Sunday versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burrow was listed as a full participant at practice Wednesday and worked in 11-on-11 drills. Rapoport reports that Burrow's activity level Thursday will be crucial, as if he's able to log back-to-back full sessions without any soreness or setbacks, it will be a notable indication that the star quarterback's recovery from surgery undergone Sept. 19 to address a Grade 3 sprain of the big toe on his left foot has proceeded far enough for him to come off IR. Cincinnati's coaching staff has explicitly refrained from ruling Burrow out for Sunday, but it sounds as though more information on his chances of returning may not arrive until after the full week of practice has concluded.