Burrow (wrist) said Tuesday that he'll be ready for the start of the season but doesn't want to put a percentage on his rehab progress, Charlie Clifford of WLWT News 5 Cincinnati reports.

Burrow hinted at a more cautious approach with his surgically repaired right wrist than he had with past injuries, noting that he should have "taken more time" after he suffered a calf injury last summer. He averaged just 182 passing yards and 0.5 touchdowns over the first four weeks of the season, but he rebounded in a big way with averages of 296 yards and 2.4 touchdowns over the next five games before he suffered the season-ending wrist injury Week 11. He had surgery Nov. 27 to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, and by early May, he was cleared for everything besides taking contact. Burrow has been lifting weights for more than three months and throwing footballs for more than a month, but he doesn't sound like he'll push himself too hard this summer, at least not until training camp opens in late July.