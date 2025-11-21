Burrow (toe) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Coach Zac Taylor noted that at this stage the Bengals have yet to determine their Week 12 starter at QB. In any case, in order for Burrow to have a chance to face New England on Sunday, he would have to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon. If he's not ready to return to the lineup, however, Joe Flacco (right shoulder) would be in line to get the nod versus the Patriots, assuming he's available after being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday.