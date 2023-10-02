Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that the Bengals have no intention of sitting Burrow, as the QB continues to deal with a lingering calf strain, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

When asked specifically if Burrow is going to start against the Cardinals on Sunday, Taylor replied in the affirmative, noting that he believes that the Bengals offense can operate at a high enough level, even given the signal-caller's current condition. Burrow practiced fully last week and approached the team's Week 4 loss to the Titans without an injury designation, so unless he suffers a setback at practice this week, Burrow will be out there again this weekend, though it's possible key wideout Tee Higgins (rib) could be limited or out versus Arizona.