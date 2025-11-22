Burrow (toe) will not be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joe Flacco will start against New England as a result. Burrow underwent surgery on Sept. 21 to address the Grade 3 turf toe injury that he suffered Week 2. Initially, he was believed to be facing a three-month recovery, but he's now put together two weeks of practice since the Bengals designated him for return from injured reserve Nov. 10. Burrow will likely make his return for the Bengals' Thanksgiving game against the Ravens on Thursday.