Burrow was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's walk-through with a sore knee and right wrist injury, though head coach Zac Taylor said prior to the session that neither injury will force the quarterback to miss any practices this week, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In other words, Burrow is in no danger of missing Sunday's game at Tennessee, but he may have his practice reps scaled back a bit this week. While the Bengals need something close to a miracle to reach the playoffs, Burrow is on track for career highs in a slew of passing categories, as he leads the NFL in completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns.