Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow will start the team's remaining three regular-season games despite having been eliminated from playoff contention, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Taylor dismissed the notion that Cincinnati might consider sitting Burrow to preserve his health, in spite of the fact that the team's 24-0 loss to Baltimore in Week 15 closed the door on any chances of a playoff berth. "We want to win," Taylor said. Burrow missed nine games due to a toe injury before returning to action on Thanksgiving Day and then earning wins against both the Ravens and Bills, but he struggled mightily during the team's most recent matchup against Baltimore. He'll work to both close out the year strong and avoid any injuries during Cincinnati's next three matchups, beginning Sunday on the road against Miami.