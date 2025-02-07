Burrow was named the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.
Burrow had a resurgent 2024 campaign after missing seven games in 2023 due to a wrist injury. This season, the quarterback completed 71 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions over 17 regular-season games. Burrow also added 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
