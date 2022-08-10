Burrow (appendix) won't play in Friday's preseason matchup with Arizona, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Burrow never had a shot to play and doesn't seem likely to make more than one brief appearance this preseason, if he plays at all. He threw some short passes during Monday's practice, marking the first time since a July 26 appendectomy that reporters had seen the QB do any type of on-field activity. Burrow returned to meetings shortly after surgery and is expected to be ready for Week 1.