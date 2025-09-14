Burrow (toe) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow sustained his toe injury when he was sacked with 8:36 left in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. The QB, who walked off the field with the assistance of trainers, subsequently underwent an MRI, per Joe Danneman of FOX19, before being ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game. Burrow's status will now need to be closely monitored ahead of next weekend's tilt against the Vikings, with Jake Browning next in line for the Bengals QB snaps and Brett Rypien currently a member of the team's practice squad.