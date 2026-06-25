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Bengals' Joe Burrow: Working under center more

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Bengals are spending more time working on their under-center offense more this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals have been slow to adapt the growing trend in the NFL of working under center, and using more play-action from that set-up to initiate explosive plays. It's always been Burrow's preference to work out of the shotgun and survey the field, but the evidence suggests that the Bengals, while being successful in that format, are leaving explosive plays on the table as a result.

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