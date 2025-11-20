Flacco (right shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Flacco was also limited Wednesday, but at this stage there's no reason to think he'll be unavailable Sunday against the Patriots. However, with Joe Burrow (toe) having logged his second straight full practice, while taking snaps with the first-team offense in the process, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, it's uncertain if Flacco will continue as the Bengals' starting QB this weekend, with that assignment (or lack thereof) hinging on whether Burrow is deemed fit for his first game action since Week 2.