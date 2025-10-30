Flacco (shoulder) was present for practice Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Baby, Flacco -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- was seen throwing ahead of stretches Thursday, but it remains to be seen how the Bengals will list the QB's official participation level. Geoff Hobson of the team's official site previously indicated that Flacco was 50-50 for Sunday's game against the Bears due to his injured throwing shoulder, but that outlook could improve if things go well for the veteran signal caller during Thursday's session.