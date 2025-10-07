The Bengals acquired Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade is the first between the instate rivals since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, but it's a deal that makes sense for both parties. Flacco was recently demoted to the No. 2 role in Cleveland in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel, but the Bengals could view the 40-year-old as an upgrade over the struggling Jake Browning as their interim starting quarterback while Joe Burrow (toe) remains on injured reserve. Though Flacco threw six interceptions and failed to lead the Browns to more than 17 points in any of his four starts this season prior to being benched, he'll give the Bengals a quarterback capable of getting the football to star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while keeping Cincinnati more competitive in the short term. Assuming he can get up to speed quickly with head coach Zac Taylor's playbook as he joins the sixth different team of his carer, Flacco should be the favorite to draw the start over Browning in Sunday's game against the Packers.