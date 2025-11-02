Flacco completed 31 of 47 passes for 470 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while adding one rush for minus-1 yard in the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also lost fumble and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Listed as questionable coming in due to a shoulder injury, Flacco ironically finished the offensive showcase with a career-high passing yardage total that comfortably exceeded his previous best of 389. The veteran quarterback got it done with plenty of efficiency while averaging 10.0 yards per attempt and facilitating 100-yard performances for top wideouts Tee Higgins, who also caught two of Flacco's touchdowns, and Ja'Marr Chase. Flacco appeared to have authored a miraculous comeback with his two final scoring tosses of the day to Noah Fant (23 yards) and Andrei Iosivas (nine yards), but Chicago answered with a 58-yard touchdown by Colston Loveland to escape with the victory. Despite the disappointing outcome Sunday, Flacco has provided a significant spark for Cincinnati's air attack and already has a pair of 300-yard efforts in the four games he's started heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 16 following the Week 10 bye.