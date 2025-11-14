Flacco (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Flacco played through an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in the Bengals' last game Week 9, completing 31 of 47 passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while losing his only fumble during a 47-42 loss to the Bears. Following a Week 10 bye, he sandwiched a limited practice Thursday between two DNPs, but the minimal activity was enough for the team to clear him ahead of Sunday's contest. Cincinnati opened No. 1 QB Joe Burrow's (toe) practice window this week, but it appears the earliest he may be available is a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Ravens, giving Flacco at least two more chances to lead the offense, health permitting.