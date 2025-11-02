Flacco (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Despite managing just one limited practice throughout the week while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Flacco was able to throw the football with enough accuracy and velocity for the Bengals to sign off on him playing through the injury. Since being acquired from the Browns on Oct. 7, Flacco has been a high-volume passer in each of his first three games with Cincinnati, registering 45, 47 and 34 pass attempts in those contests. The Bengals may hope to lean on the Chase Brown and Samaje Perine-led ground attack to establish an early lead that will limit the strain on Flacco's shoulder, but the quarterback isn't expected to face any restrictions if Cincinnati is forced into a more pass-heavy game script.