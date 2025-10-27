Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Flacco is day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco appears to have injured his shoulder during Cincinnati's dramatic 39-38 loss to the Jets in Week 8 in which the veteran signal-caller completed 21 of 34 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing twice for 14 yards and another score. Taylor said Flacco is "sore" Monday. In three starts since being traded to the Bengals, Flacco has rejuvenated Cincinnati's offense, throwing multiple touchdowns and compiling over 200 passing yards in all of those contests. His health will need to be closely monitored as the Bengals prepare to host the Bears in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 2. If Flacco is limited, or if backup Jake Browning is thrust into the lineup, it will represent a blow to the fantasy value of all of WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and RB Chase Brown.