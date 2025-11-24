Flacco (shoulder/finger) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The Bengals didn't actually practice Monday but were required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Ravens. Flacco has been dealing with the shoulder issue for weeks and now has a finger ailment. The big news for Cincinnati is Joe Burrow's (toe) estimation as a full participant, and he's expected to be under center on Thanksgiving night.