The Bengals plan to start Flacco (right shoulder) against the Bears on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flacco has been working through an sprain AC joint in his right throwing shoulder, which he sustained during the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Jets. There was optimism that the veteran quarterback would start Sunday after Thursday's practice, even though he did not participate in Friday's session. With Flacco set to start under center in Week 9, Jake Browning will remain as the backup while Sean Clifford serves as the QB3.