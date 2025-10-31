Flacco, who is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder issue, noted Friday that he feels "pretty good," Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco's injury is described as sprained AC joint, but the QB was able to log a limited practice Thursday. Unless he's able to work fully Friday, however, Flacco figures to carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, but at this stage it appears as though he has a chance avoid missing a start due to his shoulder concern.