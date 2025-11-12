Flacco (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports that Flacco didn't throw passes Wednesday but is scheduled to do so Thursday. Flacco played through the same injury before a Week 10 bye, throwing for 470 yards and four TDs in the Week 9 loss to Chicago. Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Flacco said the bye was much-needed, though his gaudy stat line suggests the shoulder injury wasn't too limiting. He's expected to make at least one or two more starts, including this Sunday against the Steelers, before a potential Joe Burrow (toe) return at the end of November or in December. The Bengals opened Burrow's 21-day practice window earlier this week.