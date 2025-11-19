Flacco (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Flacco wasn't expected to practice but apparently did enough to warrant a 'limited' designation -- perhaps without throwing any passes. In Flacco's absence, Joe Burrow (toe) led the first-team offense during 11-on-11s, giving rise to speculation that Burrow may try to play this Sunday against the Patriots. For what it's worth, reports last week suggested Burrow was targeting the Thanksgiving Day game at Baltimore just four days later. There doesn't seem to be any doubt Flacco can continue playing through his shoulder injury, but the Bengals may not need him to for much longer (if at all).