Flacco completed 251 of 416 passes for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 13 regular-season games, including 10 starts, during the 2025 season.

Flacco opened the 2025 campaign as the Browns' Week 1 starter but led Cleveland to a 1-3 record and was benched following Week 4 after completing just 58.1 percent of his passes with a miserable 2:6 TD:INT. Flacco was then traded to the division-rival Bengals ahead of Week 6 after Joe Burrow suffered an early-season turf-toe injury. Flacco went on to make six starts for the Bengals and appeared in nine total games for Cincinnati, completing 61.7 percent of his throws with 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Flacco was actually fantasy's overall QB9 from Weeks 6 to 12 as the Bengals' starter. Now 41 years old, it's unclear if the free-agent-to-be is interested in continuing his playing career in 2026.