Coach Zac Taylor revealed Wednesday that Flacco will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The Bengals acquired Flacco from the Browns on Tuesday, and Taylor quickly named the veteran QB the starter for the 2-3 team, which has dropped three straight games. With Flacco moving into into the No. 1 signal-caller role, Jake Browning is in line to work in a backup capacity this weekend. Flacco thus represents an option for those in two-QB formats or who are looking for a bye week plug-in ahead of Week 6 action.