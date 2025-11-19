Flacco (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Flacco continues to manage a shoulder issue, but Conway notes that the veteran QB will throw Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow signal caller Joe Burrow, who is working his way back from a toe injury, is slated to get some 11-on-11 work in Wednesday. Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow appears to be targeting a return to action as soon as the Bengals' Thanksgiving Day game against the Ravens, a context that puts Flacco in a position to draw at least one more start, barring any setbacks. Cincinnati hosts New England for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.