Flacco took the field for the Bengals' final possession of Sunday's 38-18 win over the Steelers, attempting no passes while handing off to running back Tahj Brooks on all three of his snaps.

With the Bengals having built their lead to 20 by the midway point of the fourth quarter, head coach Zac Taylor pulled starter Joe Burrow from the contest and turned to Flacco to run down the clock in the win. The appearance was Flacco's third of the season, but the veteran signal-caller still has yet to attempt a pass.