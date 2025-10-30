Flacco (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Back on the field Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session while managing an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Flacco appeared to take some meaningful steps forward in the recovery process. After the session, teammate Ja'Marr Chase told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic that Flacco "looked the same" as if he were healthy, but the Bengals are nonetheless likely to wait and see how the veteran signal-caller fares during Friday's practice before reaching a decision on his status for this Sunday's game versus the Bears. On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor labeled Flacco as being 50-50 for Sunday, but the 40-year-old's odds of playing may have since improved.