Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Flacco (right shoulder) will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor noted that Flacco looked good at Thursday's practice, but added "we'll see where it goes" in terms of the veteran QB's ability to start against Chicago. Fortunately for those considering Flacco in Week 9 fantasy lineups, the Bengals kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. In the event that he's not available, the team would turn to Jake Browning, who Flacco supplanted as Cincinnati's top signal caller not long after being acquired in a trade with the Browns on Oct. 7.