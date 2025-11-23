Flacco completed 19 of 37 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots. He added three yards on his lone carry.

The 40-year-old quarterback was held in check most of the day by the New England defense, but Flacco did find Mitchell Tinsley for a 17-yard score with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter as the Bengals tried to mound a comeback. Flacco did leave the game briefly just prior to tossing the TD in order to to get checked out for a finger issue, but his health may not be a major concern for the Bengals in Week 13 if Joe Burrow (toe) is ready to return for a Thanksgiving clash with the Ravens. In six games for Cincinnati this season, Flacco compiled 1,636 passing yards with a 13:4 TD:INT.