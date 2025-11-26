With Joe Burrow (toe) having been activated off IR, Flacco is in line to to work as the Bengals' No. 2 QB in Thursday's game against the Ravens.

After arriving via a trade with the Browns in October, the veteran QB drew six starts for the Bengals, who went 1-5 in that span. With Burrow back in the starting lineup, Flacco is only worth rostering by those in deeper leagues, or by Burrow managers who have the flexibility/bench space to keep his backup on hand.