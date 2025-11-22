Flacco is set to start Sunday against New England with the Bengals deciding to keep Joe Burrow (toe) on injured reserve for another game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burrow was able to practice all week and thus had a chance to be activated from injured reserve. However, the Bengals have decided to give him four more days of rest, so Flacco will be under center against New England while Jake Browning serves as the backup. Flacco will be without Ja'Marr Chase (suspension) for Sunday's game, which makes Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Noah Fant and Mike Gesicki his top pass catchers, with Chase Brown also in the mix for targets out of the backfield. In the event that Burrow is activated ahead of Week 13 action, Flacco would be in line to head to the bench for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against Baltimore.