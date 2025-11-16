Flacco completed 23 of 40 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers. He added one rushing attempt for minus-1 yard.

Flacco threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the first quarter, but the Bengals didn't get their next points until a field goal in the third quarter, and Flacco threw a pick-six with Cincinnati in field-goal range on the drive after that field goal. The 40-year-old quarterback failed to throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time in five starts with the Bengals, and he posted his lowest total for passing yards since joining Cincinnati. The magic may be wearing off for Flacco, but with Joe Burrow (toe) reportedly targeting a Thanksgiving Day return in Week 13 against the Ravens, Week 12 against the Patriots might be Flacco's last starting opportunity.