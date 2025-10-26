Flacco completed 21 of 34 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets. He also rushed twice for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Flacco scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter before throwing second-quarter touchdown passes of 44 yards to Tee Higgins and 19 yards to Chase Brown. The veteran quarterback continues to look rejuvenated in Cincinnati, with three total touchdowns in each of his last two starts, but the defense let the Bengals down Sunday, allowing the Jets to win the fourth quarter 23-7 and escape with their first win of the season. Flacco had a chance to lead a late comeback but the Bengals turned it over on downs. Flacco will try to keep building on his recent success and get the bad taste of this loss out of his mouth in a Week 9 home game against the Bears.