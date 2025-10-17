Flacco completed 31 of 47 passes for 342 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing five times for three yards in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Flacco had an abbreviated practice schedule for the second time in as many weeks since joining the Bengals, but the truncated preparation time clearly didn't affect the veteran signal-caller. As his final line implies, Flacco was crisp throughout the night and displayed elite chemistry with Ja'Marr Chase, who he smartly trained the bulk of his attention on. The duo combined for 16 completions, 161 yards and a touchdown, and Flacco also connected with Tee Higgins (29 yards) and Noah Fant (five yards) for his other pair of scores. Flacco now has a 5:0 TD:INT through his first pair of games in a Cincinnati uniform, and he'll finally have some extra time to settle in with the playbook ahead of a Week 8 home clash against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26.