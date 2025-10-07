The Bengals acquired Flacco from the Browns on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals are sending a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Flacco and a sixth-round selection. It's a rare intra-division trade between a pair of AFC North rivals, but it's a deal that also makes sense for all parties. With Joe Burrow (toe) sidelined for multiple months and Jake Browning looking completely overmatched as the Bengals' starter, Cincinnati simply had no choice but to look outside the organization for a better option. Flacco gives the Bengals a quarterback capable of getting the football to star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while keeping Cincinnati competitive in the short term. In Cleveland, the rebuilding Browns have moved on to Dillon Gabriel as their starter. Flacco wasn't overly impressive in his four starts to open the season, completing 93 of 160 passes (58.1 percent) for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, but Flacco showed last season he's still able to push the ball down the field and outside the numbers, something Browning wasn't capable of this season. Flacco should be the favorite to start under center Sunday against the Packers.