Flacco completed 29 of 45 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

Flacco had a quick turnaround after being traded to Cincinnati on Tuesday. Given that and a tough road matchup, he performed relatively well. He led three scoring drives in the second half, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson and a 19-yard scoring toss to Ja'Marr Chase. This marked Flacco's first multi-touchdown performance across five starts in 2025, and he should be able to put up respectable numbers with the help of Chase and Tee Higgins.