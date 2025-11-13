Flacco (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Flacco officially went down as a non-participant Wednesday, so Thursday's limited participation is a step in the right direction. The veteran quarterback is expected to start Cincinnati's next two games, Sunday at Pittsburgh and Week 12 against the Patriots, as Joe Burrow (toe) is targeting Thanksgiving Day against the Ravens as his return date. Flacco played through his shoulder injury and threw for 470 yards in Week 9 against the Bears prior to Cincinnati's Week 10 bye.