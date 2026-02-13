Bengals' Joe Flacco: Wants to continue playing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flacco recently told the Ross Tucker Football Podcast that he wants to continue his NFL career and will target the best opportunities for playing time.
In other words, Flacco won't be any hurry to re-sign with Cincinnati as Joe Burrow's backup, even though ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bengals are interested in keeping the 41-year-old. If he can't find a chance to compete for a starting job, Flacco suggested that he may remain a free agent deep into the summer, waiting for injuries and/or benchings that open up job oppotunities.
