Flacco (right shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Flacco was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but a full session Friday paves the way for him to be available versus New England. However, whether he starts Sunday has yet to be determined, with the Week 12 status of Joe Burrow -- who is still on IR and listed as questionable after a limited practice Friday -- yet to be determined, per Ben Baby of ESPN. With that in mind, coach Zac Taylor indicated "we'll take the time we've got, assess all the practice we've had this week," while adding that "(Burrow's) done everything he can to try to put himself and get ready to go. Now I have to make a decision on what we do." Either way, added context regarding Cincinnati's QB situation will arrive no later than Saturday afternoon, which is the deadline for the team to activate Burrow off IR this week.