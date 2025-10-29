Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder that has his status for Sunday's game against the Bears up in the air, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Flacco came out of the Bengals' 39-38 loss to the Jets in Week 8 dealing with shoulder soreness, with coach Zac Taylor having described the veteran QB on Monday as day-to-day. Added context with regard to Flacco's status will arrive via Wednesday's practice report, but if he ends up sidelined this weekend, Jake Browning would be in line to move back into the starting role.