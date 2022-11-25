Mixon (concussion) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Mixon didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so the running back's absence from the early portion of Friday's session doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Titans. If Mixon isn't able to play this weekend, Samaje Perine would be in line to lead the Bengals' backfield. After Perine, the Bengals would have Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams on hand to handle change-of-pace work.