Bengals' Joe Mixon: Absent from practice
Mixon (concussion) isn't at Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he suffered a concussion just two days prior, Mixon never figured to be ready for Wednesday's practice. With the Bengals on a short week and the rookie potentially bothered by a shoulder injury in addition to the concussion, he'll have a tough time making it back for Sunday's game against the Bears. Should Mixon miss the game, Giovani Bernard likely would assume the lead role in the backfield. Brian Hill is the only other healthy running back on the roster, as Jeremy Hill (ankle) and Cedric Peerman (shoulder) are on injured reserve. The Bengals figure to sign another back at some point this week.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Exits Monday's game•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Notches first career 100-yard rushing performance•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Can't find room versus Broncos•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores third touchdown in five games•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores against Jags•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.