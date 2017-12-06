Mixon (concussion) isn't at Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Given that he suffered a concussion just two days prior, Mixon never figured to be ready for Wednesday's practice. With the Bengals on a short week and the rookie potentially bothered by a shoulder injury in addition to the concussion, he'll have a tough time making it back for Sunday's game against the Bears. Should Mixon miss the game, Giovani Bernard likely would assume the lead role in the backfield. Brian Hill is the only other healthy running back on the roster, as Jeremy Hill (ankle) and Cedric Peerman (shoulder) are on injured reserve. The Bengals figure to sign another back at some point this week.