Bengals' Joe Mixon: Abysmal outing saved by TD

Mixon rushed 10 times for two yards and caught one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Cincinnati's offense was stuck in low gear for most of the game, but the Bengals heated up late in the first half with a scoring drive in the two-minute drill, which Mixon capped with a two-yard touchdown reception. That touchdown salvaged an otherwise forgettable outing from Mixon, who has been held to fewer than 20 yards on the ground four times in seven games. The running back's floor will be extremely low against the Rams in Week 8.