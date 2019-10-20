Bengals' Joe Mixon: Abysmal outing saved by TD
Mixon rushed 10 times for two yards and caught one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.
Cincinnati's offense was stuck in low gear for most of the game, but the Bengals heated up late in the first half with a scoring drive in the two-minute drill, which Mixon capped with a two-yard touchdown reception. That touchdown salvaged an otherwise forgettable outing from Mixon, who has been held to fewer than 20 yards on the ground four times in seven games. The running back's floor will be extremely low against the Rams in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...