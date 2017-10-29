Mixon rushed for 18 yards on 11 carries and added 91 yards on three catches in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Colts.

The majority of Mixon's production came late in the second quarter when he took a screen pass 67 yards to help set up the Bengals' first touchdown of the game. The play accounted for more yardage than Mixon had posted in a single game in four of his previous six outings. The rookie might not have liked how little he was utilized last week against Pittsburgh, but new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has otherwise fed him the ball since taking over in Week 3. The Pittsburgh game aside, Mixon has averaged 17.8 touches per game under Lazor. Meanwhile, neither Jeremy Hill nor Giovani Bernard have cracked double digits in touches in a game on Lazor's watch.