Mixon (chest) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

Though Mixon was officially listed as questionable for the contest, the running back's status for Sunday night's game never appeared to be in much danger after he logged full practices both Thursday and Friday. With his active status versus Buffalo confirmed, Mixon is slated to continue to lead the Bengals' backfield in Week 9, a context that has yielded steady volume for the 2017 second-rounder this season. Through his first seven games, Mixon is averaging 16 carries for 64.7 yards and 2.7 catches for 18.1 yards, while Trayveon Williams is second among the team's RBs with a total of seven carries and four catches in that span.