Play

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Added to injury report Thursday

Mixon was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon didn't appear on the Bengals' first Week 16 injury report that was issued Wednesday, so his limitations Thursday could signal that the running back picked up the calf issue midway through practice. More clarity on Mixon's situation should arrive during the Bengals' final practice of the week Friday, but Giovani Bernard is the next man up out of the backfield in the event Mixon is sidelined for Sunday's game in Miami or is limited during the contest.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories