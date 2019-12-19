Bengals' Joe Mixon: Added to injury report Thursday
Mixon was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mixon didn't appear on the Bengals' first Week 16 injury report that was issued Wednesday, so his limitations Thursday could signal that the running back picked up the calf issue midway through practice. More clarity on Mixon's situation should arrive during the Bengals' final practice of the week Friday, but Giovani Bernard is the next man up out of the backfield in the event Mixon is sidelined for Sunday's game in Miami or is limited during the contest.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Rumbles for 156 yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Tallies 186 scrimmage yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Finds end zone in first win•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gains 79 rushing yards vs. Steelers•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores with 103 scrimmage yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Racks up 151 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...