Mixon was added to the Bengals' Week 5 injury report after being listed as limited at Thursday's practice by a shin injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Mixon was added to the team's Week 4 injury report this past Saturday with a chest issue, but ended up suiting up Sunday and putting up huge fantasy numbers. It remains to be seen if his new injury threatens his status for this weekend's game against the Ravens, but what the running back is able to do at practice Friday should add some clarity on that front.